First Tropical wave of 2022 forecast to pass South of SVG on Sunday

Cloudy skies with scattered showers will continue across St Vincent and the Grenadines tonight.

A tropical wave presently located in the Mid-Atlantic is forecast to pass south of the island by Sunday. There is a moderate chance that SVG will experience a few scattered showers as Sunday progresses into Monday.

The Atlantic Hurricane Season officially begins from June 1 until November 30, 2022.

From the east (E), winds will blow at 20km/h-35km/h, allowing for breezy conditions. Over the next few days, the seas are likely to remain light to moderate in open waters, with swells ranging from 1.0m to 1.5m on the western coasts and 2.3m to 2.5m on the eastern coast.

Sea-bathers and operators of small craft should exercise caution when gusty winds and above-normal sea swells are present.

Moreover, a thin layer of haze is expected to spread across the islands around Sunday, possibly intensifying by Monday.

Researchers have predicted at least four major hurricanes for 2022.