In 2022, 3.2 million pounds of fish, including conch and lobster, were landed and marketed in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The value of what was landed, or fish sales from the local market, amounted to almost $22 million dollars.

The fish landings amounted to 15% more than in 2021 and were valued at 30% more than in 2021.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, speaking at the Fisherman’s Day celebrations, said the fishing industry is growing both in volume and in value.

“For the first three months from the 1st of January to the 31st of March this year, over 760,000 pounds of fish were landed, with an estimated market value of nearly $6 million. So we are on target, all things being equal, to improve on what we did last year because already for the first quarter, the landings increased by over 8% and the value by over 21% compared to the first three months of 2022”.

Gonsalves said, “While much progress is being made, there have been decreases in yellowfin tuna, dolphin, and lobster.

“Especially with the lobster, not only due to the La Soufriere eruption but also climate change, People have to dive deeper in order to get the lobster because the seas are getting warmer and the lobsters are going to cooler places. I think this is an area where the Fisher Folk and the Fisheries Division have to address it in addition to the technical matters regarding fish pots and all the technical aspects of dealing with the harvesting of lobsters”.

Gonsalves said the success in the sector is due to the work of the Ministry of Fisheries, other institutions, and, most importantly, the efforts of the fishermen themselves.