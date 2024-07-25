Fisherman Arrested After Allegedly Attacking Journalist In Kingstown

Fisherman Charged with Assault

July 25, 2024 – Kingstown: On July 24, 2024, police arrested and charged Kevin Patterson, a 31-year-old fisherman from Largo Height, with the offence of Assault.

According to reports, the incident occurred on July 4, 2024, in Heritage Square, Kingstown, where Patterson allegedly struck a 56-year-old journalist from Richmond Hill with a glass bottle on his left hand, causing Actual Bodily Harm (ABH).

Patterson appeared before the Kingstown Magistrates Court on the July 24, 2024 and pleaded not guilty to the offence. He was granted bail in the sum of $1,500.00 ECC with one surety, and the matter was adjourned to September 6, 2024 for trial.