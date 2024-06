Canouan Fisherman Charged with Wounding

On June 10, 2024, police arrested and charged Dennis Olliverre, a 50-year-old fisherman of Canouan, with the offence of Wounding.

According to reports, Ollivierre allegedly unlawfully and maliciously wounded a 52-year-old chauffeur of Canouan by stabbing him on the right side of his neck with a knife.

The offence allegedly occurred on June 8, 2024, in Canouan.

Olliverre is expected to appear before the Kingstown Magistrate Court to answer the charge.