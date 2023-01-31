Fisherman from Campden Park stabbed, struck in the head with stone

On 28 January, 2023, Police arrested and jointly charged Lenford Jack 50 years old, and Jarell Jack, 20 years old Fishermen of Rillan Hill with the offence of Grievous Bodily Harm.

The defendants are accused of unlawfully and maliciously inflicting Grievous Bodily Harm on a 45-year-old Fisherman of Campden Park by stabbing him with a knife on the right side of his body and striking him on his head with a stone at Lowmans Bay on 03.12.22.

The accused men will appear at the Serious Offences Court to answer the charge.

Source : RSVGPF