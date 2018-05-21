Fisherman's Day Ceremony Postponed To June 1st 2018

The annual prize-giving ceremony for fisherman’s day in St Vincent was postponed due to weather conditions on Monday 21st May 2018.

The ceremony will now be held on Friday 1st June 2018, at the Fisheries Division conference room in capital city Kingstown.

Heavy rain swamped the Calliaqua Playing Field making it difficult for the prize giving ceremony to take place.

It was also stated that a number of fishermen were currently making their way back to shore, which would have meant a late start.

The ceremony would begin at 1 pm on Friday 1st June.