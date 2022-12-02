Fishermen receive pirogues in KCCU/GOSVG Fleet Expansion programme

Chet Solomon and Rolondo White were awarded pirogues as recipients of the KCCU/GOSVG Fleet Expansion Program on Friday, December 2nd.

Ken DeLecia sourced the boats in Mexico and had them appraised by the Maritime Division. The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines contributed 20% to the loan process, with the remainder funded by KCCU and the beneficiaries.

Each boat is worth $40,000.00. Hon. Saboto Caesar, Minister of Fisheries, explained that there is a list of 80 people who have applied and are being processed.

The government has stated that there will be a Tuna Fleet Expansion Program in 2023, with a government contribution of $5,000,000.00. This is expected to result in a tuna fleet of 15 to 20 vessels.

Jennifer Howard, Chief Fisheries Officer, congratulated the recipients and encouraged them to continue expanding production.