Fishing vessel capsizes off Owia, St. Vincent

Several fishermen are now safe after their vessel overturned in waters just off Owia, a community in the northeastern section of St. Vincent.
SVG TV reporter Rochelle Baptiste reported that the fishermen were rescued and brought to shore.
Also this morning, it was reported that an omnibus on its way to Owia caught fire. Reports indicate that the driver escaped without injuries.
Lee Yan is a journalist based in Cebu, Philippines. For the past 10 years, he has worked in the media and writes part-time for the St. Vincent Times.