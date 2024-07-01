Fitz Hughes FC Clinches Title in North Leeward Football Finals

Fitz Hughes FC retained the title of North Leeward Football champions after defeating Keatons FC in the finals of the North Leeward Football competition last Saturday 14, at the Golden Grove Playing field.

Both teams were meeting in consecutive finals, and it was the home team that opened the scoring with a Gideon Richards strike in the 23rd minutes. The second half of the match saw Keartons FC equalizing by way of Kamal Griffith in the 66th minute.

By the end of stoppage time and extra time, Boths teams were locked in a 1- 1 draw, resulting in a penalty shoot –out. At the end of the contest, Fitz Hughes had the final say, defeating Keartons FC 5-3 in the penalty shoot-out.

Saturday also witnessed the finals of the Under 15 division in which Fitz Hughes crushed Spring Village 5-0.

Following the finals NLSCO held a presentation ceremony to recognised and reward the outstanding performers and teams. The award for MVP of the final went to Adeem Charles, while the most goals and MVP of the tournament award went to Gideon Richards of Fitz Hughes with 15 goals. Best Midfielder award went to Emroy Glastor of Keartons FC. Kevin Small of Fitz Hughes was judged to be the best defender while John Williams of Old Boys took the award for best goal keeper. The award for most promising player went to Tyrica Small of Fitz Hughes.

The winning team was presented with the champions trophy and $2000, while Keartons FC walked away with the second place trophy and $1200.

The presentation ceremony also heard addresses from the Minister of Sports Orando Brewster, Minister of Tourism and Culture and MP for the North Leeward constituency, Carlos James and representative of NLSCO.

James congratulated NLSCO for hosting a successful tournament. He stated that based on feedback from the football federation, the tournament is one of the best in SVG.

Dwight Lewis, Football Coordinator for the tournament congratulated the winning team, as well as the other teams that participated. He further expressed his happiness with the manner in which the tournament was executed.

President of NLSCO, Elron Lewis join in congratulating the finalist, while singling out Fitz Hughes for defending and retaining the championship. Lewis also thanked the sponsors, St. Vincent Brewery Limited and the SVG Football Federation. The tournament was well run and there wasn’t a lot of issues. So I must commend the referees, because without them the tournament won’t be possible,” said the NLSCO President.