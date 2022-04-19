SVG: Five (5) omnibus drivers have had their licenses suspended by police

RSVGPF’s Traffic Branch has become aware of videos being circulated on social media showing some omnibus drivers engaging in dangerous, reckless, and irresponsible driving behaviours.

Because of this, the Traffic Branch has temporarily suspended the licenses of five (5) omnibus drivers and three (3) private vehicle owners following ongoing routine patrols.

Traffic Officers have been patrolling more often to curb these illicit behaviours, according to Mr Kenneth John, Head of the Traffic Branch.

Superintendent John urges all drivers to drive carefully on our public roads and to give other road users due care and attention. All reckless and dangerous driving must end immediately. A delinquent violating the Traffic Regulations will be prosecuted.

Superintendent John thanks the law-abiding citizens of St. Vincent and the Grenadines for their continued cooperation and support.