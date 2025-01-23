FiX25 is Key to Building the Caribbean Fintech Ecosystem

Barbados is at the forefront of financial innovation this week as the Fintech Islands Experience 2025 (FiX25), the Caribbean’s premier fintech conference, got underway at the historic Sam Lord’s Castle, Wyndham Grand Resort.

Now in its third year, the event, which runs from January 22 to 24, has again brought together over 500 of the world’s top fintech executives, innovators, investors, and enthusiasts from across the Caribbean, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa, all united in their goal to reshape the global financial landscape.

Allison Hunte, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Fintech Islands, shared, “FiX25 has attracted the brightest minds in fintech to inspire, challenge, and collaborate on the solutions that will drive the future of finance. Our mission is to continue to build the fintech ecosystem in the region, and this conference plays a key role in making that vision a reality.”

This year’s conference is supported by platinum sponsor Tabit Insurance, a newly licensed Class 2 insurer based in Barbados, which offers a range of insurance products to address the unique risks of the blockchain ecosystem. The opening day of FiX25 featured a series of informative presentations from influential figures in the fintech industry, including Kahina Van Dyke, Operating Partner at Advent International; Stephen Stonberg, CEO of Tabit Insurance; Michael Lee-Chin, Founder & CEO, Seed Micro Finance; Andrew B. Morris, Founder & CEO, The Fintech Agenda and Chief Content Officer, Fintech Islands; and Matteo Rizzi, founder of TimePledge Network, a global initiative to foster financial inclusion and entrepreneurship. Morris and Rizzi participated in a session titled ‘How (and Why) to Be a Successful Fintech Founder’, focusing on essential insights for businesses to thrive in the fintech sector.

Importance of fintech

Meanwhile, speaking on the topic ‘Why Fintech Matters’, Van Dyke stated, “Financial services is huge; fintech is huge capital,” adding, “it’s the fuel driving global commerce and connectivity.”

Van Dyke also highlighted the untapped potential of the hundreds of millions of small businesses in the world’s fastest-growing markets. Recognizing that these businesses are often underserved, she stressed the role that fintech can play in providing funding and resources to help them expand, access new markets, and drive regional development.

Advancing digital assets

Stonberg, Tabit Insurance’s CEO, contributing to the panel in the morning session titled ‘Insuring the future of Digital Assets’, insisted that Barbados is making strong strides in the fintech space, especially with its established insurance licensing framework, which provides a solid starting point for companies looking to enter the market.

He said, “What sets Barbados apart from other jurisdictions is its independent regulatory system. The separation of government and regulators, here, provides businesses with a unique level of stability and support.”

Stonberg added that while the country has not yet introduced a specific license for digital assets, its interest in integrating blockchain into the economy is clear, and it is moving in the right direction.

AI and Innovation

During the discussion on ‘AI for Human Prosperity: Bridging Global and Caribbean Perspectives for a Tech-Driven Future’, Senator Chad Blackman, Minister in the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Investment, Barbados, highlighted that country’s proactive efforts to integrate emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) into its government initiatives.

Minister Blackman maintained that AI should be recognized as a foundational tool for addressing major challenges and driving innovation across the Caribbean. He underscored the need for its broad application, spanning public services and everyday tasks rather than being confined to niche uses. To illustrate the potential of AI, the minister highlighted examples from countries like South Korea, China, and Japan, where strategic investments in research and market-tested products have fueled economic growth.

Fellow panelist W. Dave Dowrich, Chief Financial Officer of the Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA), added that AI is not to be feared while noting that it can improve efficiencies in businesses. He added that the Caribbean, which is known to “export minds”, has an opportunity to prepare current and future generations to take full advantage of AI.

Over the course of three days, more than 100 speakers will engage in in-depth discussions on a wide range of critical topics. These include ‘Unlocking the Caribbean’s Fintech Potential: Writing Our Investment Story’; ‘The Digital Future of Currency: What Is the Path Forward?’ and ‘Fintech and Farmers: How Blockchain Is Transforming Agriculture, From Supply Chain Transparency to Fighting Food Insecurity’.

Shaping the future of fintech

As part of the event’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of fintech leaders, FiX25 is again hosting a pitch competition featuring ten early-stage Caribbean fintech start-ups. These aspiring companies are vying for over US$17,000 in cash prizes and are set to deliver their final pitches on the main stage on Friday.