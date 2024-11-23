Flash Flood Warning as Weather Conditions Deteriorate in SVG

… Weather Advisory upgraded to a Flash-Flood Warning ….

Moderate to heavy showers, gusty winds, periods of rain and frequent thunderstorm activity are anticipated tonight across St. Vincent and the Grenadines as a surface trough affects our islands.

Due to the recent rainfall events, soils remain saturated across our islands and any additional rainfall increases the risk of land slippage and flash flooding. Model guidance suggests that accumulations of near 50 millimeter (2 inches) with isolated higher amounts in mountainous areas are likely to persist into Sunday.

As a result, the weather advisory that is already in effect for St. Vincent and the Grenadines has now been upgraded to a flash-flood warning until 6:00 am Sunday 24th, November 2024. Residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should take the necessary precautionary measures to protect life and property.

A Flash-Flood Warning is issued when flooding is imminent or is already occurring.