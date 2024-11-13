Flash flood watch EXTENDED for SVG

Unstable conditions lingers across our islands.

Cloudy at times and slightly hazy with pockets of light to moderate showers and a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

The flash flood watch has been extended until 6 pm 13th November 2024. Residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides or near rivers and

streams should be prepared. ESE at 15 – 25km/h (9 -16 mph).

Moderate in open water, with swells 1.5m to 2.0m

Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution for above normal sea swells ,breaking wave action and rip currents near the shoreline.