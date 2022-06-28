Flash flood watch, High wind advisory & Small craft warning for SVG

At 11:00 am, Potential Tropical Cyclone Two was centred near 9.8°N 57.5°W or 340 miles southeast of SVG. Moderate to heavy showers and thunderstorm activity with rainfall accumulations of 50 to 100mm (2 to 4 inches) are possible from late tonight with higher accumulations predicted across the Grenadines. A Flash Flood watch would be in effect from 6:00 pm Tuesday 28th June 2022.

Residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should be prepared.

A Flood-Watch is issued when conditions are favourable and there exists the possibility of flooding during the watch period. This flash-flood watch may be upgraded to a warning if conditions warrant it.

A High Wind Advisory is in effect from 12:00 noon 28th June 2022

A High Wind Advisory is issued when sustained winds of 25 to 35 mph (40 to 55 km/h) are forecast to affect the land area. Higher gusts can be expected near showers. Residents, especially in the Grenadine Islands are strongly urged to be vigilant against falling trees limbs, loose outdoor objects and disconnected over-head wires. Residents are also advised to check roofs for loose sheeting/nails and do the necessary repairs.

A High Surf Advisory & Small-Craft Warning is in effect from 12:00 noon 28th June 2022

Deterioration in sea conditions is expected, with swells of 3.0m to 4.5m (10 to 15ft) likely. A High-Surf Advisory is issued when breaking wave action poses a threat to life and property within the surf zone.

A Small-Craft Warning means in this case, that wind speeds of 25 to 35 mph (40 to 55 km/h) and or seas greater than 3m (10ft) will be affecting the marine area. Large waves and dangerous rip currents will create unsafe conditions for small-craft operators, particularly on the northern and eastern coastlines. These conditions may become even more adverse at times of high tide. Therefore, small-craft operators should exercise extreme caution, possibly securing their vessels by this evening. Sea-bathers are also advised to stay out of the water.

High-tide times are expected near 5:04 pm today (Tuesday)

5:41 pm Wednesday

6:18 pm Thursday

This high wind advisory and small craft warning may be extended if conditions warrant.