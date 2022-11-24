Flash flood watch in effect as trough system to bring more rain

With the aid of a favorable upper-level environment, a trough system will continue to generate cloudy to overcast skies and trigger pockets of showers, light rain, and isolated thunderstorms across SVG.

As a result, a flash flood watch remains in effect for SVG until 6 pm Thursday 24th November 2022.

Residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides and near rivers and streams should exercise caution. Models suggest that there is a high probability for improvement as the weekend approaches.

Source : SVG MET