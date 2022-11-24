ADVERT
Thursday, November 24

Flash flood watch in effect as trough system to bring more rain

Editorial Staff
Tropical wave to affect SVG, flooding possible
Weather Alert

With the aid of a favorable upper-level environment, a trough system will continue to generate cloudy to overcast skies and trigger pockets of showers, light rain, and isolated thunderstorms across SVG.

As a result, a flash flood watch remains in effect for SVG until 6 pm Thursday 24th November 2022.

Residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides and near rivers and streams should exercise caution. Models suggest that there is a high probability for improvement as the weekend approaches.

Source :
SVG MET
