A tropical wave is expected to bring with it thunderstorms and gusty gusts, therefore Saint Vincent and the Grenadines are under a Flash Flood Watch.

50 to 75 mm (2 to 3 inches) of rain is anticipated, with higher totals possibly in mountainous regions.

The watch is in place starting on Monday, September 2, 2024, at 6:00 am and ending on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, at 12:00 pm.

As the situation unfolds, locals should be ready for potential floods and choppy sea conditions.