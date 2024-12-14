Flash flood watch issued for SVG due to low-level trough

Lingering moisture from a low-level trough exacerbated by favourable upper levels have been producing moderate to heavy showers across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and will continue to produce similar weather conditions for the remainder of the day and night.

Therefore, a Flash-Flood watch is in effect for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines until 6:00 am 15th December 2024.

…Residents and motorists in areas prone to flash-flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should be prepared…

A Flash Flood-Watch is issued when conditions are favourable and there exists the possibility of flooding during the watch period.

This Flash-Flood Watch may be upgraded to Flash-Flood Warning if conditions warrant.