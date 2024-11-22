Flash Flood Watch Issued for SVG: Prepare for Heavy Showers,Thunderstorms

Low level moisture will generate occasional cloudy skies and pockets of showers across SVG as Friday closes. The weather advisory has been upgraded to a flash flood watch for SVG. Be Prepared. Meanwhile, a surface trough approaches our islands, increasing the potential for moderate to heavy showers and thunderstorm activity along Saturday.

Residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should remain alert. These conditions could persist into Sunday with marginal improvements anticipated by late evening. The SVG Met Services may issue watches/warnings if conditions warrant.

Light to moderate (15- 25km/h) east south easterly trades are crossing our islands. Wind speeds should increase (25-35km/h) along Sunday and Monday and shift to east north easterly. Seas are currently slight to moderate in open water with swells peaking up to 1.0m on western coasts and near 1.8m on eastern coasts.

From late Saturday, marine users should exercise caution for above normal sea swells and for breaking wave action and rip currents near the shoreline. In addition, slight concentrations of Saharan dust haze could be noticeable across our islands on Monday.