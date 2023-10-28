Flash Flood Watch remains as thunderstorms likely to persist: Met Office

The SVG met office in its 72 hour outlook says cloudy skies, light to heavy showers, periods of rain and isolated thunderstorms are likely to persist across SVG during the weekend and into the upcoming week due to an abundance of moisture present across the Eastern Caribbean.

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for SVG. Therefore, residents and motorists in areas prone to flash-flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should exercise extreme caution…Be Prepared!

Moderate to fresh (20-30km/h) easterly to east south easterly trades will cross the islands within the next 24 hours.

A temporary shift to south westerly is expected early Monday before speeds reduce (<20 km/h) and revert to east south easterly by afternoon. Seas are currently slight to moderate in open water (1.0m-2.0m) but swell heights could slightly decrease from Monday.

No significant Saharan dust haze concentrations are anticipated during this forecast period.

Source : Met Office