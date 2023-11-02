Unstable conditions associated with a trough system is expected to affect the Southern Windward Islands including St. Vincent and the Grenadines from tonight with activity lingering over the next few days.

Consequently, the forecast is for cloudy to overcast skies, pockets of moderate to heavy showers, gusty winds and thunderstorm activity from tonight, with a likely increase in intensity by tomorrow morning (Friday).

The latest forecast model guidance suggests rainfall accumulations of 50-75 millimeters (approximately 2-3 inches) with isolated higher amounts in mountainous areas during the next 48 hours.

Due to the already saturated nature of soils across some areas of the island, the probability of landslides and flash-flooding occurring during the watch period is high. As a result, a Flash-Flood Watch is now in effect for St. Vincent and the Grenadines until 6:00 pm, Saturday 4th November, 2023.

Residents and motorists in areas prone to flash-flooding and land-slides, or near rivers and streams should be prepared.

A Flood Watch means that the conditions are favorable and there exists the possibility of flooding within the watch area.

This Flash-flood watch may be upgraded to a warning if conditions warrant.