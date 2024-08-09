SVG could see 3-4 Inches of rain within 24-hrs

A FLASH-FLOOD WATCH is in effect for ST. VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES

Moisture levels are expected to increase across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) overnight, and unstable conditions could maintain moderate-heavy showers with thunderstorm activity across our islands during Saturday.

Rainfall accumulations of 75 – 100 mm (approximately 3-4 inches) with higher amounts in mountainous areas are possible across SVG within the next 24 hours.

Therefore, a Flash-Flood Watch is being issued for St. Vincent and the Grenadines from 6:00pm Friday 9th August 2024 until 6:00pm Saturday 10th August 2024…Residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should be prepared.

A Flood-Watch is issued when conditions are favourable and there exists the possibility of flooding during the watch period.

This flash-flood watch may be upgraded to a warning if conditions warrant.