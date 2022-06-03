Florida and the Atlantic Hurricane Season

The latest forecasts for the next couple of days suggest a tropical depression or tropical storm will develop over the Gulf of Mexico and move into the southern Florida Peninsula on Friday. During this time, the storm is expected to bring torrential rains. Most of the rainfall is expected to fall in South Florida, with as much as 20 inches of rain forecast for Saturday. While this is no cause for alarm, excessive rainfall can cause urban flooding in low-lying areas. This system will also affect the northern Bahamas.

Although some parts of Florida are at higher risk for hurricanes than others, every part of Florida’s coastline has been hit by at least one hurricane since 1850. Because of the length of the coastline, Florida is often in the path of intense storms. In particular, southeast Florida and the panhandle are most susceptible to landfalling hurricanes. The areas surrounding Jacksonville and Tampa are less at risk of direct hurricane strikes but are nonetheless susceptible to hurricane-related impacts.

During the last two months, several Atlantic hurricanes have been a threat to the United States. In early April, two named storms impacted the Southeast coast. Tropical Storm Arthur formed near the island of Bermuda and weakened to a tropical depression on April 15. However, the next two months in the Atlantic will be much more dangerous for residents of the Southeast. The two storms that make landfall in Florida may be more powerful than previously thought.

The Atlantic Hurricane Season does not officially begin until June 1, although tropical activity was above normal for the sixth straight year. As many as 14-21 named systems are possible, federal forecasters predict the season to be above average. There are also a number of tropical storms that may form in the southeastern U.S., so keeping up-to-date on these storms is crucial. The Atlantic region, including the Gulf Coast, is particularly vulnerable this year.

The peak of the Atlantic hurricane season is from August 1 through September 30. However, there are also times when storms may form outside of these dates. If you are planning a trip to Florida, it is a good idea to take measures to protect your family. Hurricanes can cause damage to property and cause injuries. If you’re travelling during hurricane season, check out the latest forecasts to stay safe and avoid disaster. The season begins earlier this year, so make plans accordingly.

The season in 2020 was record-breaking, with 30 named storms and six major hurricanes. The season used the Greek alphabet to name hurricanes, but since then, it has been replaced with a list of supplemental names. There is also a long-term pattern to hurricanes in the Atlantic, and this could change as the climate continues to warm.