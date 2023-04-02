Florida: Body of missing 2-Year-old boy found in an Alligator’s Jaws

The discovery was a tragic end to the search for the Florida toddler, who had been missing since Thursday after his mother was found stabbed to death, officials said.

According to authorities in St. Petersburg, Fla., the body of a 2-year-old kid was recovered in the jaws of an alligator on Friday, bringing a devastating end to a hunt for the toddler after his mother was found stabbed to death.

According to authorities, the boy’s father, Thomas Mosley, 21, was booked into Pinellas County jail on Friday on two counts of first-degree murder, although no reason was given.

Mr. Mosley’s kid, Taylen Mosley, had been missing since Thursday, when his mother, Pashun Jeffery, 20, was discovered dead in her residence at 2:30 p.m., according to authorities on Facebook.

The toddler was the subject of an Amber Alert.

According to St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway, an inquiry led detectives to Dell Holmes Park, where they discovered an alligator holding “something object” in its mouth.

Detectives shot and killed the alligator. It dropped what was in its mouth, which was later identified as Taylen’s body, the chief said.

“We didn’t want to find him this way,” Chief Holloway said. “But at least we can bring some closure to that family.”

The boy’s cause of death has yet to be released.

Source : New York Times