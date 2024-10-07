Florida: Millions Evacuate As Hurricane Milton Becomes Category 5

As Hurricane Milton intensifies into a Category 5 storm, Florida braces for its impact, with millions under evacuation orders and emergency declarations in place. The storm is expected to make landfall near Tampa, bringing life-threatening conditions just weeks after Hurricane Helene wreaked havoc on the state.

Key Takeaways

Hurricane Milton has rapidly intensified to a Category 5 storm with winds reaching 175 mph.

Mandatory evacuations are in effect for several counties, affecting millions of residents.

The storm is expected to bring significant storm surge, heavy rainfall, and damaging winds.

Current Status of Hurricane Milton

Hurricane Milton has rapidly intensified, reaching Category 5 status with maximum sustained winds of 175 mph. As of Monday, the storm was located approximately 700 miles southwest of Tampa, moving east at 9 mph. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) warns that Milton could make landfall in the Tampa Bay area by Wednesday, potentially as a Category 3 hurricane.

Evacuations and Emergency Declarations

In response to the impending storm, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for 51 counties, which encompass about 90% of the state’s population. Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued for:

Charlotte County

Citrus County

Hillsborough County

Manatee County

Pasco County

Pinellas County

Voluntary evacuations are in place for Glades, Okeechobee, and Sarasota counties, with more areas expected to follow suit.

Expected Impacts

Experts predict that Hurricane Milton will bring:

Storm Surge : Expected to reach heights of 8 to 12 feet in Tampa Bay and 5 to 10 feet in surrounding areas.

: Expected to reach heights of 8 to 12 feet in Tampa Bay and 5 to 10 feet in surrounding areas. Rainfall : Anticipated totals of 5 to 10 inches, with localized amounts up to 15 inches, leading to flash flooding.

: Anticipated totals of 5 to 10 inches, with localized amounts up to 15 inches, leading to flash flooding. Winds: Sustained winds and gusts could cause extensive damage to infrastructure and power outages.

Preparations Underway

Florida officials are mobilizing resources to prepare for the storm’s impact. Key actions include:

Shelters : Schools and community centers are being converted into emergency shelters.

: Schools and community centers are being converted into emergency shelters. National Guard : Approximately 5,000 troops are on standby to assist with evacuations and recovery efforts.

: Approximately 5,000 troops are on standby to assist with evacuations and recovery efforts. Supplies: Truckloads of food, water, and generators are being distributed to areas expected to be hardest hit.

Historical Context

This hurricane season has been particularly active, with Milton being the ninth hurricane to form. The storm follows closely on the heels of Hurricane Helene, which caused significant destruction and loss of life just weeks prior. Experts warn that the combination of climate change and urban development has made areas like Tampa more vulnerable to severe storms.

Conclusion

As Hurricane Milton approaches, Floridians are urged to take the necessary precautions and heed evacuation orders. With the potential for catastrophic impacts, the state is on high alert, preparing for what could be one of the most significant storms in recent history.