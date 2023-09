3-year-old child, 2 adults shot, killed at Jacksonville apartments Saturday night

Authorities say a 3-year-old toddler and two adults were fatally shot late Saturday at a Florida apartment complex following an apparent quarrel over the sale of a dog.

According to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Assistant Chief JD Stronko, five persons, including the youngster, went to a luxury apartment complex at 10 p.m. Saturday to meet with some people about the sale of a dog.