Wayne Hull Takes the Helm at Flow Antigua & Barbuda

Vincentian Wayne Hull Appointed Flow Antigua Manager

C&W Communications, which operates Flow, Flow Business, C&W Business, and BTC, has announced the appointment of Wayne Hull as Country Manager for its operations in Antigua and Barbuda, according to a release.

Hull possesses over 20 years of executive experience in the telecommunications sector, demonstrating extensive knowledge and a successful leadership history. Most recently, he held the position of Country Manager for Flow St Vincent and the Grenadines since 2015.

An experienced finance professional, he has held senior roles at Cable & Wireless, including finance manager and finance operations manager for the Southern Caribbean Cluster, as well as director and company secretary positions in Grenada and St. Vincent.

Susanna O’Sullivan, Vice President, North Caribbean, C&W Communications, expressed enthusiasm regarding Wayne’s appointment to lead the team in Antigua and Barbuda.

Wayne’s significant industry expertise, dedication to excellence, and enthusiasm for community involvement will certainly propel the ongoing growth and success of Flow Antigua and Barbuda as we aim to provide innovative solutions and outstanding experiences for our customers.

Hull, an accountant affiliated with the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and a chartered manager with the Chartered Management Institute (CMI), is dedicated to utilising his expertise to further Flow’s mission in Antigua and Barbuda.

“I am honoured to join Flow Antigua and Barbuda and anticipate collaborating with the skilled team here to enhance our dedication to maintaining connectivity in Antigua and Barbuda regarding essential matters,” he stated.

“We will enhance our services and positively impact the communities we serve, reinforcing Flow’s position as the leading telecommunications provider on the island.”

Hull, originally from St. Vincent and the Grenadines, is a committed husband and father of three.

His leadership philosophy focusses on collaboration, innovation, and achieving significant outcomes that serve the interests of both customers and communities.