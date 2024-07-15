Flow’s Service Restoration Progresses to 85% After Infrastructure Damage

Flow’s fixed telephone and internet infrastructure on mainland sustained extensive damage, and the company is currently grappling with manpower issues. Despite these challenges, the service restoration has progressed from 50% to 85%. This update was given by Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves on Sunday.

Gonsalves announced that FLOW had informed him that approximately 3700 homes on the mainland were without connectivity as of Saturday morning and pledged to restore full service within four weeks.

According to Gonsalves, the company stated in Bequia that there is 90% internet coverage. Reports indicate that Mustique is operating smoothly due to its underground network.

“In relation to the mobile, reports state that two sites, one at Fancy and one at Young Island, are down. In Bequia, the mobile service is functioning properly, while in Canouan, a site collapsed during the storm, with assurances of its restoration within a week. Union Island may require an additional 2 or 3 weeks to restore service, and the situation in Mayreau is similar to that in Union”.

According to Gonsalves, Flow has indicated their intention to deploy a mobile cell on wheels for the Southern Grenadines.

Meanwhile, Gonsalves noted that Digicel claims 90% of the island of Saint Vincent is covered.

“Two sites are down in Bequia, and coverage is at 66%. In Union, all sites are done; however, they are going to put a temporary site in Mulzac Square for partial coverage in that area while they rebuild the entire network.”

“In Canouan, temporary sites will provide some coverage; however, in Mayreau, everything was lost, and another assessment is scheduled for next week.”

Gonsalves said that in terms of Digicel fixed services on the mainland, the company reported that the internet service is better on the windward side. “There is a problem on the leeward side. But they couldn’t tell me. They stated they needed to finish the evaluation before they could inform me about the full restoration”.