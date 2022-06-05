Flow, I need the internet I pay for

Editor: For the past 3 months I have had to: cancel private classes (I am a teacher fired under this wicked Government’s vaccine mandate), abandon Facebook live streaming of Bible studies and suffer poor customer service whenever I make complaints.

All I am asking for is the internet I pay for. Although unjustly fired from our jobs by unconscionable, callous and unscientific officials, we have been making payments to our bills, in some cases paying in excess of what is due. We not only use the internet for church/religious purposes, but we are running a small business to help sustain our family.

The wicked ULP government in an absolutely dotish policy fired us for refusing to take an experimental jab, because according to them, we pose a risk to students and fellow teachers, many of whom were subsequently quarantined for covid while none of us ever had the virus.

While we are making efforts to do what we can to make ends meet, Flow is further adding to our woes with horrible internet connection issues. We did not pay for that crap.

Please FLOW. Don’t be a corporate thief. ALL I NEED IS THE INTERNET I PAID FOR.