FLOW announced in a statement on Friday, March 31st, that it would raise broadband fees by 1.7% to 4.5% for subscribers in St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) and adjacent islands beginning May 1st, 2023.

“In order to continue to serve you sustainably and effectively by investing in our network, people, and the latest technology and services, we must make a minor increase in our costs,” the statement said.

“Like you, we’re all riding this wave of economic insecurity, and we’re determined to doing everything we can to limit the impact on our products and services, which are critical to our daily lives,” the firm said in a statement.