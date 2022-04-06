New Fluoroscopy machine installed at MCMH

St Vincent and the Grenadines’ main health facility, the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, now has its own Fluoroscopy machine.

Fluoroscopy is a type of medical imaging that shows a continuous X-ray image on a monitor. As an imaging tool, it enables physicians to look at many-body systems, including the skeletal, digestive, urinary, respiratory, and reproductive systems.

The machine placement and installation were carried out on Wednesday, 6 April.

In a continued upgrade to the island health service, hospital officials say a CT Scan machine is already in the country, and installation should start in about 3weeks.

Finance Minister Camilo Gonsalves, in January 2022, said both the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital and the Modern Medical and Diagnostic Centre would enjoy the use of state-of-the-art CT Scan machines.

Gonsalves also said that the budget for 2022 provides for a new C-arm advanced medical imaging device.

St Vincent Government has accepted an offer from the Maria Holder Memorial Trust to provide a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machine.

An MRI machine uses a powerful magnet to make images of your body. Unlike a CT scan, it does not use x-rays or other radiation.