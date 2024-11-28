Fly High with JetBlue: Win Roundtrip Tickets to NYC

“Sip Into the Blue” Campaign to win airline tickets on JetBlue Nears Grand Finale!

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority (SVGTA) is reminding the public that time is running out to qualify for an incredible opportunity to win airline tickets to New York City on JetBlue!

This exclusive promotion, launched on October 11th to celebrate JetBlue’s inaugural flights to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, is your chance to experience the Big Apple while enjoying JetBlue’s world-class service. But hurry—the deadline to qualify is fast approaching on Saturday, 30th November, and you don’t want to miss out!

How to Qualify:

Purchase a limited edition blue label Hairoun Beer from participating outl

Scan the QR code on the bottle or visit sipintotheblue.com

Follow the outlined steps to ensure your eligibility to enter.

Why You Should Enter:

Win FREE roundtrip tickets from St. Vincent to New York City.

Explore one of the world’s most vibrant cities for shopping, dining, entertainment, and culture.

Enjoy the convenience and comfort of JetBlue’s direct flights from the Argyle International Airport (AIA).

SVGTA CEO Annette Mark expressed excitement about the campaign:

“This promotion is one way of showing our appreciation to travellers while highlighting our strong partnership with JetBlue. Don’t miss this opportunity—qualify now before it’s too late!”

The campaign closes on Saturday, November 30th, so act now to secure your chance to win. Details on the live draw will be shared via the @discoversvg pages on Instagram and Facebook.