Fly Montserrat plane engine reportedly ‘blew out’ En-route to Antigua

A Fly Montserrat plane landed safely at the V.C Bird International Airport in Antigua on Thursday, 22 September after developing engine issues.

According to the Antigua Observer, the plane’s engine reportedly “blew out”, while en route from the John A. Osborne Airport in Montserrat to Antigua.

Information from the Antigua and Barbuda Fire Department is that around 9.30 this morning, an emergency was declared while in flight and Antigua emergency services responded in advance. Doctors at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre were also put on alert, the publication reported.

The Seven passengers aboard the Britten-Norman BN-2A-26 aircraft praised the female captain Jamilla Jeffrey who was able to safely land at the V.C Bird International Airport.

This is not the first time that planes belonging to Fly Montserrat have had mishaps.

On April 16, 2011, a Fly Montserrat plane’s right brake malfunctioned after landing at Osborne Airport, and the pilot was forced to apply the left brake and veer off into the grass to avoid the end of the runway. There were no injuries.

On October 7, 2012, a Fly Montserrat flight from Antigua to Montserrat crashed shortly after takeoff from V.C. Bird International. Three of the four passengers were killed, including the pilot. An investigation revealed the presence of water in the fuel line.