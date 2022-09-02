Fogging Schedule for 5th – 8th September 2022

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment wishes to advise the general public that as part of its mosquito control programme for the adult Aedes aegypti mosquito, the Insect Vector Control Unit will be conducting fogging operations in the following areas commencing at 5:00 pm daily on the island of St. Vincent.

Monday, 5th September 2022 – Carapan. Largo Height, Magum, Overland, Hadley’s Village & Rose Hall

Tuesday, 6th September 2022 – Calder Ridge, Sion Hill, Casson Hill, Sally Spring, Overland, Tourama, Diamonds & Rose Bank

Wednesday, 7th September 2022 – Victoria Village, Long Wall, Orange Hill, Rabacca, Diamonds & Petit Bordel

Thursday, 8th September 2022 – Diamond, Commercial Kingstown, Langley Park, Sans Souci & Chateaubelair

Please take note of the following:

Home and business owners in the named areas are reminded to keep their windows and doors open to allow the fog to take effect.

Motorists are kindly asked to take caution.