Food Handlers’ Sessions will take place in Vermont and Buccament

The Public Health Department within the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment will be conducting Food Handlers’ Sessions for food handlers on the following dates, time and venues;

Friday 18th and Friday 25th March, 2022, 9.30 am to 12 noon at the Vermont Health Center.

Tuesday 22nd and Tuesday 29th March, 2022, 9.30 am to 12 noon at the Buccament Poly Clinic.

This training is undertaken to register food handlers for the first half of 2022. Please note that failure to obtain a Food Handler’s Certificate is a breach of the Public Health Act, 1977, and is guilty of an offence.

Please make a special effort to attend this training and to be on time.