Food prices fall for a sixth month in a row -FAO

The FAO’s world price index fell for a 6th month in a row in September, receding from all-time highs posted earlier this year after Russia invaded Ukraine.

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said that its price index, which tracks the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 135.7.

This is virtually unchanged from October, with month-on-month decreases in the price indices for cereals, dairy and meat, nearly offsetting increases in those of vegetable oils and sugar.

At this level, the index 0.3 percent above its corresponding value in November 2021. The index has fallen from a record of 159.7 in March