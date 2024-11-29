Food Production in Agricultural Region Three To Be Boosted

On Friday 29th November 2024, a handing-over ceremony will take place at the Orange Hill Biotechnology Centre at 2:00 P.M. The event will mark the distribution of production implements, farm equipment and irrigation systems to beneficiaries in Agricultural Region Three (Peruvian Vale – Fancy) under the UBEC-CERC SVG Food Insecurity Project.

Dr. the Hon. Ralph E. Gonsalves, Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will deliver the feature address with additional remarks from other distinguished keynote speakers.

The SVG Food Insecurity Project seeks to enhance food and nutrition security by increasing the production and productivity of chosen commodities, particularly among business-oriented small farmers and fishers.

The Project aims to mitigate the negative impacts on SVG’s agricultural and fisheries sectors, which have been caused over the years by the April 2021 volcanic eruptions, the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war, climate change, tropical storms and droughts. The main objectives of the project are: 1. increasing food production and availability to residents and a growing visitor population; 2. improving economic and physical access to food by vulnerable groups; 3. improving productivity, resilience and sustainability of the SVG production system; and 4. improving the quality and competitiveness of fish, fruits and vegetables through targeted food safety investments.

The project is being implemented by the Economic Planning Division of the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning, and Information Technology with technical support and coordination by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry, and Labour. It is being financed through a loan from the World Bank.