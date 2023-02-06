SVG former national footballer Gideon ‘Ragga’ Horne is dead

St Vincent Times understands that one of St Vincent’s football icon Gideon ‘Ragga’ Horne has died.

In a Facebook post Decksta Walker paid tribute Horne.

Horne apart from his exploits in football was an employee of former Cable & Wireless and one of St Vincent and the Grenadines mass men.

“Sincerest condolences goes out to the family and friends of my past co-worker, past national footballer and football counselor Gideon “Ragga” Horne of Villa. Last September we exchange views with a little humour of the present state of the game not to realize that this conversation would be the final bxt us. Thank for your honest, direct and candid views Ragga. May your soul Rest In Peace”.