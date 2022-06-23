ADVERT
Thursday, June 23

Football: SVG U15 Training Squad For Concacaf Qualifiers Announced

Editorial Staff

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation is pleased to announce the National Under 15 Training Squad that has been selected for the Concacaf U15 Girls Qualifiers which is scheduled to commence on 31st July – 07th August in Florida, USA.

The training squad comprises the following persons:

Name School Club
Nathalia Nanton Kingstown Government System 3
Alorn Guy Kingstown Prep System 3
Amelia Young Kingstown Prep System 3
Ammunique Edwards Sion Hill Govt Blossom FC
Azumi Quow St. Joseph’s Convent Kingstown System 3
Chelsea Cumberbatch Emmanuel High Not Affiliated
Cherish Laborde Petit Bordel Secondary Jebelles FC
Clarisse Thomas Bequia Community High Bequia United
Deja Stowe Mountain View Adventist System 3
Delicia Hackshaw Emmanuel High Not Affiliated
Gabbriel Durrant Dr. JP Eustace System 3
Giselle Bynoe Bequia Community high Bequia United
G-riesa Joseph Emmanuel High Not Affiliated
Kailee Williams Girl’s High School System 3
Kelisha Bowens Buccament Bay Secondary Camdonia Chelsea
Kenya Lavia Girls High School Awesome FC
Keyone Hazel Bequia Seventh Day Adventist Bequia United
Larissa Richards Awesome FC
Leona Barrow Bethel High School Camdonia Chelsea
Mackyla Timm Buccament Bay secondary Camdonia Chelsea
Meiya Wilson Dr. JP Eustace System 3
Nasheeka Prescod Bethel High School Camdonia Chelsea
Raydalia Bute Bequia Seventh Day Adventist Bequia United
Rayna Campbell Sequia Seventh Day Adventist Bequia United
Rebekah John Intermediate High System 3
Rhea Thompson Bishops College System 3
Rhia Brudy St. Joseph’s Convent Marriaqua System 3
Terrecia Simon Girl’s High School Awesome FC
Zakayla Harry Emmanuel High Toni Store Jugglers
Zoe Francis Emmanuel High System 3
Zonia Harry Belair Primary Toni Store Jugglers

The management team consists of:

  • Manager – Ms Danielle Jackson
  • Head Coach – Mr Keith Ollivierre
  • Assistant Coach – Ms Amalis Marshall
  • Goalkeeper Coach – Mr John Hinds

The Technical department has been recruiting talent for all the national teams as of March this year as we aim toward holistic development and thus we take the opportunity to thank the Clubs, Schools, Parents, and all persons who assisted in the process.

