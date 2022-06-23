Football: SVG U15 Training Squad For Concacaf Qualifiers Announced

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation is pleased to announce the National Under 15 Training Squad that has been selected for the Concacaf U15 Girls Qualifiers which is scheduled to commence on 31st July – 07th August in Florida, USA.
The training squad comprises the following persons:
|Name
|School
|Club
|Nathalia Nanton
|Kingstown Government
|System 3
|Alorn Guy
|Kingstown Prep
|System 3
|Amelia Young
|Kingstown Prep
|System 3
|Ammunique Edwards
|Sion Hill Govt
|Blossom FC
|Azumi Quow
|St. Joseph’s Convent Kingstown
|System 3
|Chelsea Cumberbatch
|Emmanuel High
|Not Affiliated
|Cherish Laborde
|Petit Bordel Secondary
|Jebelles FC
|Clarisse Thomas
|Bequia Community High
|Bequia United
|Deja Stowe
|Mountain View Adventist
|System 3
|Delicia Hackshaw
|Emmanuel High
|Not Affiliated
|Gabbriel Durrant
|Dr. JP Eustace
|System 3
|Giselle Bynoe
|Bequia Community high
|Bequia United
|G-riesa Joseph
|Emmanuel High
|Not Affiliated
|Kailee Williams
|Girl’s High School
|System 3
|Kelisha Bowens
|Buccament Bay Secondary
|Camdonia Chelsea
|Kenya Lavia
|Girls High School
|Awesome FC
|Keyone Hazel
|Bequia Seventh Day Adventist
|Bequia United
|Larissa Richards
|Awesome FC
|Leona Barrow
|Bethel High School
|Camdonia Chelsea
|Mackyla Timm
|Buccament Bay secondary
|Camdonia Chelsea
|Meiya Wilson
|Dr. JP Eustace
|System 3
|Name
|School
|Club
|Nasheeka Prescod
|Bethel High School
|Camdonia Chelsea
|Raydalia Bute
|Bequia Seventh Day Adventist
|Bequia United
|Rayna Campbell
|Sequia Seventh Day Adventist
|Bequia United
|Rebekah John
|Intermediate High
|System 3
|Rhea Thompson
|Bishops College
|System 3
|Rhia Brudy
|St. Joseph’s Convent Marriaqua
|System 3
|Terrecia Simon
|Girl’s High School
|Awesome FC
|Zakayla Harry
|Emmanuel High
|Toni Store Jugglers
|Zoe Francis
|Emmanuel High
|System 3
|Zonia Harry
|Belair Primary
|Toni Store Jugglers
The management team consists of:
- Manager – Ms Danielle Jackson
- Head Coach – Mr Keith Ollivierre
- Assistant Coach – Ms Amalis Marshall
- Goalkeeper Coach – Mr John Hinds
The Technical department has been recruiting talent for all the national teams as of March this year as we aim toward holistic development and thus we take the opportunity to thank the Clubs, Schools, Parents, and all persons who assisted in the process.
SVG U15 Training Squad For Concacaf Qualifiers Announced