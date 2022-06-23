Football: SVG U15 Training Squad For Concacaf Qualifiers Announced

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation is pleased to announce the National Under 15 Training Squad that has been selected for the Concacaf U15 Girls Qualifiers which is scheduled to commence on 31st July – 07th August in Florida, USA.

The training squad comprises the following persons:

Name School Club Nathalia Nanton Kingstown Government System 3 Alorn Guy Kingstown Prep System 3 Amelia Young Kingstown Prep System 3 Ammunique Edwards Sion Hill Govt Blossom FC Azumi Quow St. Joseph’s Convent Kingstown System 3 Chelsea Cumberbatch Emmanuel High Not Affiliated Cherish Laborde Petit Bordel Secondary Jebelles FC Clarisse Thomas Bequia Community High Bequia United Deja Stowe Mountain View Adventist System 3 Delicia Hackshaw Emmanuel High Not Affiliated Gabbriel Durrant Dr. JP Eustace System 3 Giselle Bynoe Bequia Community high Bequia United G-riesa Joseph Emmanuel High Not Affiliated Kailee Williams Girl’s High School System 3 Kelisha Bowens Buccament Bay Secondary Camdonia Chelsea Kenya Lavia Girls High School Awesome FC Keyone Hazel Bequia Seventh Day Adventist Bequia United Larissa Richards Awesome FC Leona Barrow Bethel High School Camdonia Chelsea Mackyla Timm Buccament Bay secondary Camdonia Chelsea Meiya Wilson Dr. JP Eustace System 3 Name School Club Nasheeka Prescod Bethel High School Camdonia Chelsea Raydalia Bute Bequia Seventh Day Adventist Bequia United Rayna Campbell Sequia Seventh Day Adventist Bequia United Rebekah John Intermediate High System 3 Rhea Thompson Bishops College System 3 Rhia Brudy St. Joseph’s Convent Marriaqua System 3 Terrecia Simon Girl’s High School Awesome FC Zakayla Harry Emmanuel High Toni Store Jugglers Zoe Francis Emmanuel High System 3 Zonia Harry Belair Primary Toni Store Jugglers

The management team consists of:

Manager – Ms Danielle Jackson

Head Coach – Mr Keith Ollivierre

Assistant Coach – Ms Amalis Marshall

Goalkeeper Coach – Mr John Hinds

The Technical department has been recruiting talent for all the national teams as of March this year as we aim toward holistic development and thus we take the opportunity to thank the Clubs, Schools, Parents, and all persons who assisted in the process.

SVG U15 Training Squad For Concacaf Qualifiers Announced