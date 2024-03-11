Forbes honors Young Achiever Zuriel Oduwole in female leaders conference

To Zuriel, the Award itself presented to eleven women in different categories and chosen from millions of eligible recipients of which she was one, was only part of the story.

The true award for her, was standing on the same stage to receive her recognition with a women whom she has admired from a distance for over a decade since the age of 10. She is Her Excellency Graca Machel, the widow of President Nelson Mandela, and co-founder of ” The Elders” forum, a global peace advocacy whose original members included 4 Nobel peace prize winners – Arch Bishop Desmond Tutu, President Jimmy Carter, Secretary General Kofi Annan and Nelson Mandela.



At age 80, Ms Graca Machel was receiving the Forbes Lifetime achievement award for her gender equity and advocacy work that began 50 years ago in 1975.