Forced to do US Medical Licence Exam, some students now Suicidal

Dear Editor

I am a student at the American University of St. Vincent School of Medicine located in Montrose, and I am writing this brief letter because we are unable to progress with the school.

The American University of St. Vincent School of Medicine is forcing its Caribbean and other students to take a mandatory US medical licensure exam (NBME and USMLE) in order to go on to clinical rotations and graduate.

This is not fair to a lot of students because not everyone wants to practice medicine in the US; it should be optional like at other universities in the Caribbean.

Some students, like myself, will like to go back to their country and work, and later on in life, if we want to do any other country licensing, we will do it.

The US medical licence is not a component needed to work as a medical doctor outside the US.

The students don’t have a voice at AUS, and when we contact them, the answer is that they can do nothing about it and it’s their final decision without consulting the student body.

Many students in the country are suicidal, doing nothing or even returning home and giving up their dreams of becoming doctors.

It’s unfair to force a student to get a medical licence for a country they never want to work in; it’s unnecessary, time-consuming, and costly.

Student