Forecast: Cloudy Skies, Passing Showers, and Moderate Seas

A ridge pattern is dominating the weather pattern across our islands. Over the next few days, fair to occasionally cloudy skies are likely with brief passing showers. Generally cloudy conditions are likely early Sunday before fairer conditions dominate the afternoon.

Gentle to moderate (20-35km/h) east south easterly trades are crossing our islands. A temporary shift to east north easterly is likely on Saturday morning. Seas are moderate in open waters with swells peaking to 1.5m on the western coasts, and up to 2.0m on the eastern coasts.

Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution for above normal sea swells. Swell heights should gradually decrease on Friday. Varying Saharan dust haze concentrations should be visible across our islands during this forecast period with a temporary thinning out on Saturday.