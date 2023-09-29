Foreign-owned businesses in SVG should hire more locals for top positions

As a Vincentian, it is concerning to observe that while foreign-owned companies are offering jobs in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, indigenous Vincentians are rarely given senior management positions.

This is often attributed to a lack of experience or exposure, but this is an argument that does not hold water. Any competent HR professional should be able to identify personnel who may not possess all of the desired attributes, but who have the aptitude and trainable disposition for the role.

As someone who has held senior positions as CEO, General Manager, Management Consultant, Financial Controller, Accountant, and Entrepreneur, I am well aware that it is possible to identify individuals with the attitude and aptitude for roles despite them not having the necessary experience or academic backgrounds.

There are many individuals who are highly trainable and can adapt once given the right opportunity. I also believe that while the Government should not dictate the affairs of foreign-owned companies, they should at least have some stipulations as it relates to senior positions being awarded to indigenous citizens. There are several Acts in play that cater for this, but they seem to be forgotten or blatantly disregarded at times. I hope that the current recruitment drives will be different.

Employers should employ and offer the necessary training to the indigenous Vincentians who will certainly drive their businesses forward. Here are some of the benefits of employing and training indigenous Vincentians for senior management positions: Increased motivation and engagement: Employees are more likely to be motivated and engaged when they feel like they have a chance to progress their careers and contribute to the success of their company. Improved employee morale: When employees see that their colleagues are being promoted to senior positions, it boosts morale and creates a positive work environment. Increased productivity: A motivated and engaged workforce is more likely to be productive. Reduced turnover: Employees are less likely to leave a company if they feel like they have opportunities for career advancement. Improved customer service: Employees who are well-trained and knowledgeable are better able to provide excellent customer service. Increased diversity: A diverse workforce brings a variety of perspectives and experiences to the table, which can lead to better decision-making and innovation.

I urge all foreign-owned companies in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to consider employing and training indigenous Vincentians for senior management positions.

It is not only the right thing to do, but it is also good for business.