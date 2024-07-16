Forensic Training Program Marks Milestone for RSVGPF

Inauguration and Handing Over Ceremony for Advanced Forensic Training Program

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is pleased to announce the successful inauguration and handing over ceremony of the Advanced Forensic Training Program, held at the Argyle International Airport Fire Station Lecture Room. This program, developed in collaboration with the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Consulate in Canada and facilitated by Detective Sergeant Peter Gendi of the Toronto Police Service, aims to significantly enhance the forensic capabilities of our officers.

The opening ceremony featured remarks from distinguished guests, including Mr. Fitz Huggins, the Consul General of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in Canada. In his address, Mr. Huggins recounted the process of organizing the training, highlighting his consultation with Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in charge of Crime, Mr. Trevor Bailey, to understand the specific training needs of the RSVGPF. Consul General Huggins emphasized the importance of proactive measures against crime, expressing hope that this training would lead to swift and effective prosecutions, thereby improving the crime-solving rate.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security, Ms. Lou-ann Thomas, also delivered remarks, underscoring the significance of the training in empowering police officers to tackle crime more effectively. She expressed gratitude to all who contributed to making the training a reality and encouraged participants to fully engage with the material presented.

Commissioner of Police (Ag) Mr. Envill Williams addressed the challenges faced by law enforcement in gathering collaborative evidence due to public apprehension. He assured the public that the training would equip officers with the necessary tools to ensure justice is served. Commissioner Williams thanked Detective Sergeant Gendi for his dedication and reminded participants to approach their work with thoroughness and empathy for victims, which would ultimately result in more criminals being brought to justice.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mr. Trevor Bailey highlighted the significant investment made by the RSVGPF in the training program and expressed gratitude to Consul General Huggins for securing sponsorship and facilitating the course. He urged participants to value the foresight of the RSVGPF in providing this opportunity and to consistently apply the scientific principles of policing in their investigations.

Detective Sergeant Peter Gendi provided an overview of the course, noting that it would be 70% hands-on training. He emphasized the critical role of homicide detectives in speaking for victims who can no longer speak for themselves and described various evidence-gathering techniques that participants would learn. Detective Sergeant Gendi brings a wealth of experience to the program, having served with the Toronto Police Service (TPS) since 2008. He currently works within the Forensic Identification Services unit (FIS). He is a Lead Investigator with FIS and the Team Lead of the HazMat/CBRNE team, specializing in incidents involving hazardous materials. He is also an experienced instructor, teaching at Humber College and holding numerous awards and commendations for his work.

The ceremony also included the presentation of forensic kits to the Permanent Secretary and the Commissioner of Police from the SVG Consulate in Canada. Additionally, a Canon T7 DSLR camera was handed over to further enhance the forensic capabilities of the RSVGPF.

This training program, which will run from July 15, 2024, to July 19, 2024, will cover essential aspects of crime scene investigation, including establishing paths of contamination, documenting crime scenes, and locating, recording, collecting, and preserving evidence. The program combines lectures with practical hands-on exercises, providing a comprehensive educational experience.

The RSVGPF is dedicated to enhancing the expertise and proficiency of its officers to ensure robust law enforcement and justice within St. Vincent and the Grenadines. We extend our sincere gratitude to all those involved in making this training program possible.