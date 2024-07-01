Forestry Division Receives ATV to Boost Volcanic Cleanup Efforts

The Ministry of Agriculture’s (MOA) Forestry Division, through the World Bank funded – Volcano Eruption Emergency Project (VEEP) received a brand new all terrain vehicle (ATV) for the purpose of supporting the general volcanic cleanup in affected areas (namely mountainous areas) on Wednesday 25 September 2024.

The vehicle, which was received by MOA’s Permanent Secretary Nerissa Gittens, is a 2024 CFMOTO UFORCE 1000 along with a few accessories, namely; an electric winch, spare cable and a highway transport trailer.

Additionally, the ATV was procured through NSG Exports Limited at a total of US $24,610.

This initiative aims to support the rehabilitation of forestry works and has equipped the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry, and Labour with the necessary tools to address the urgent needs of the “red zone” areas. This new equipment signifies a pivotal step in our ongoing efforts to restore and rehabilitate affected regions, ensuring the safety of the forestry workers and the sustainability of our forestry and agricultural sectors.

The Volcanic Eruption Emergency Project (VEEP) was designed to address the immediate and long-term needs arising from the volcanic eruptions that have impacted St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The project focuses on enhancing disaster resilience, restoring livelihoods, and rehabilitating critical infrastructure.