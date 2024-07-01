Former British High Commissioner to Guyana, Greg Quinn, has expressed concern over President Irfaan Ali’s meeting with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on the border controversy in St. Vincent.

Quinn believes the meeting sent a wrong message and that Guyana must not trust Maduro. He argues that the Argyle meeting was not in Guyana’s interest and that Venezuela continued with intimidation tactics towards Guyana.

Quinn believes Guyana should not take the border controversy lightly and align itself with strategic partners that have Guyana’s best interest at heart. He suggests building a coalition of support for Guyana, including India, China, and Russia.

He believes Guyana should stand firm and ensure those who support it are clear in their support.

He also notes that Venezuela has continued with its claims of Guyana’s territory and threats since the Argyle Declaration.