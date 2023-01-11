Former BVI speaker released after arrest in human trafficking probe

Julian Willock, a former speaker of the British Virgin Islands, claims his innocence after being detained yesterday in connection with a human trafficking inquiry.

Willock acknowledged that he was the focus of an inquiry shortly after being released from police custody.

“Six Caucasian United Kingdom officers detained, questioned, and released me yesterday without charging me. They said that due of several VISA waivers I had received over the years, I was under investigation for possible human trafficking, Willock said in a statement.

Willock acknowledged seeking for and receiving visa waivers for Advance Marketing and Professional Services personnel, but he insisted they were within BVI law’s parameters.

“The Deputy Governor’s Office was used to legally obtain all of these. Prior to my time as Speaker, the majority of the VISA waivers were secured. I believe that everyone who entered the country using a VISA Waiver has since left, and they did so in accordance with immigration regulations,” he stated.

Willock was freed, but authorities still have his communication tools.

Willock, who left his position last year at Dr. Natalio Wheatley’s request as acting premier, said he thinks this is another another attempt to tarnish his reputation.

It was recommended that if they couldn’t reach me through the Commission of Inquiry (CoI), they had to reach me in another way, so he wrote, “I believe the people of the Virgin Islands are fully awake and still have trust in my integrity.

Willock claimed that his legal counsel is attempting to clear his name.

