The Southern section of the runway at the defunct E.T Joshua airport is fast becoming a dumping ground.

A stroll reveals that its area is now littered with used masks, used condoms and wrappers, food boxes, juice boxes, disposable wipes, drums and tires.

Currently, the old runway is used for walking, cycling and mere relaxation. However, the additions are becoming an eyesore and could become a health hazard if not dealt with.