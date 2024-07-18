Former MP Offord D Morris to Receive Official Funeral

Mr. Offord Debroni Morris, former Member of Parliament for South Central Windward, passed away on 10th July, 2024. Mr. Morris will be accorded an Official Funeral on Friday, 26th July, 2024.

Official Viewing of the body will take place on Friday, 26th July, 2024, at the temporary Parliament Building at Calliaqua, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Officials and Dignitaries will be invited to the viewing from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Viewing for the general public will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

The funeral service is scheduled to take place on Friday, 26th July, 2024 at the St. Matthew Anglican Church, Biabou, commencing at 2:00 p.m. Viewing at the church will begin at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be at the Biabou Cemetery.

As a mark of respect, all flags throughout the State will be flown at half-mast on Friday, 26th July, 2024.

Persons attending the Official Viewing are requested to be properly attired.

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines takes this opportunity to extend sincere condolences to the family of the late Mr. Offord Debroni Morris during this period of bereavement.