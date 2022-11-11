Former NBA player Kevin Maurice Garnett pays a visit to SVG

Kevin Maurice Garnett, an ex-professional basketball player from the United States, is currently in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

According to information obtained by the St. Vincent Times, Garnett, who played 21 seasons in the National Basketball Association (NBA), is currently investigating potential investment options on the island.

Garnett was photographed with Agriculture Minister Saboto Caesar, leading to rumors of potential investment in that sector.

Garnett, also nicknamed “Big Ticket” for his agility and powerful dunking, is regarded as one of the greatest power forwards of all time because of his intensity, defensive ability, and versatility.

In 2007, after 12 seasons with the Timberwolves, Garnett joined the Boston Celtics in a blockbuster trade. In his first year with the Celtics, he helped lead them to the 2008 NBA Finals, beating the Los Angeles Lakers, while also finishing in third place for the MVP award. In 2013, Garnett was included in a second headline trade that sent him to the Brooklyn Nets with longtime Celtic Paul Pierce. In 2015, Garnett was traded back to Minnesota.

In September 2016, he retired from the NBA with the seventeenth-most career points (26,071) and ninth-most career rebounds (14,662) in league history. After his retirement, the outspoken Garnett became a studio show pundit focusing on the NBA.