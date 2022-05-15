Hello, my friends, my name is Julia Fraser, and I am fundraising for my niece Lafleur. La Fleur Dublin was born in the beautiful country of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

She contributed to nation-building when she worked at the then ‘National Commercial Bank.’ After completing her degree, she migrated to St Kitt’s and worked at the East Caribbean Central Bank. Following that, she moved to Anguilla and worked with the Police department.

In 2019, she migrated to Canada and completed further studies upgrading her skills. Last year July, she landed a job with a financial institution as a Fraud Analyst.

She lived with her 8-year-old daughter in an apartment that she rented. On Wednesday 27th April 2022. I received a distress call from her mom in SVG that Fleur was experiencing medical distress.

After I called La Fleur on Facebook messenger, I realized she was unable to speak and could not move. Being 1,114 Kilometers away in Fort Severn, Ontario, I called my son in Toronto, asking him to call 911, as Fleur was unable to respond.

The Medical team came, and she was transported to Toronto Western Hospital. The prognosis – she experienced several strokes during a two-day period, and a blood clot is lodged in her brain, which the medical team could not melt and remove. She was warded for five days in the ICU. Presently the clot is still in the brain, her left side is unresponsive, and she is still under watch-care from the medical team at the hospital.

For the reason that she did not yet apply for OHIP, for which she was eligible after six months, she has incurred a massive hospital bill. Her length of stay in the hospital is still uncertain, and I was told her post-hospital care would be challenging as she does not have health care coverage.

We seek your kind consideration and love in donating to help us alleviate the current medical bill and post-hospital care (when she pulls through this trauma).

Her daughter Shyra would like you to know that helping her mom pull through this difficult, traumatic moment would mean everything to her. (Donate Here)

Many thanks

Julia Fraser

Aunt